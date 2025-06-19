Crystal Palace, QPR and Stoke eye Malian midfielder

Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City are both keeping tabs on Clermont Foot midfielder Habib Keita.

The 23-year-old Malian has impressed in Ligue 2, making 30 appearances last season and contributing one goal and four assists.

Keita’s versatility across midfield roles has attracted the attention of several Championship clubs, with QPR and Stoke said to be leading the chase, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Keita joined Clermont from Lyon in 2023, having previously gained first-team experience in Belgium with KV Kortrijk.

He recently changed agents and was dropped from the squad, sparking speculation over a summer move.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with the midfielder in recent months and would consider making a move in the 2025 summer transfer window.