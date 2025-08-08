Aston Villa sign Wolves, Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace target

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of striker Evann Guessand from French side Nice.

Villa will reportedly pay an initial £23.5 million fee, rising to almost £28 million if certain bonuses are met in the agreement.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at Aston Villa until the summer of 2030.

Aston Villa had tracked Guessand since January and acted quickly once Nice’s asking price was met.

Known for his power and direct style, Evann Guessand has drawn comparisons to Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba.

Reports claim that the Ivory Coast internaitonal turned down an approach from Saudi Arabian club Neom, who made him a lucrative offer earlier this month.

Guessand has also been strongly linked with the likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves in recent weeks.