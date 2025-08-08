Nottingham Forest ready to hijack Napoli’s move for AC Milan star

Nottingham Forest are preparing to gatecrash Napoli’s pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah in what could be another dramatic transfer twist.

The Premier League side are reportedly set to table a €30 million offer for the USA international this summer.

Sky Sport Italy claims Napoli have been leading the race but may now turn their attention to Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti, fearing Forest could outbid them.

Musah is believed to prefer a move to Naples, yet Forest’s financial muscle could change the picture.

It’s a familiar battle – last month Forest snatched Bologna winger Dan Ndoye from Napoli’s grasp.

AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri rates Musah highly, but the Rossoneri may be tempted if the price is right.