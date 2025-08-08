Nottingham Forest and Everton join Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle in keeping tabs on winger

Nottingham Forest and Everton are keeping tabs on Como winger Assane Diao ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 19-year-old Senegal international has impressed since joining the Serie A side in January.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both English clubs are monitoring Diao closely, but Como consider him a key part of their long-term project under Cesc Fabregas.

The Italian outfit are reluctant to sell, with his contract running until 2029.

Assane Diao has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United earlier in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Diao, signed from Real Betis for €12 million, scored eight goals and provided one assist in just 15 league appearances last season.

Como’s stance mirrors their approach with Nico Paz, who was the subject of a rejected €40 million bid from Tottenham. Any sale would require a significant offer.