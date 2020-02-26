Grealish linked with a switch to the Red Devils, with exits expected

There is still plenty to play for in the big European football leagues. However, it seems some clubs are already working on their summer plans.

Here are some of the most interesting stories doing the rounds in the European media:

Manchester United linked with Grealish move

According to the Birmingham Mail, Manchester United are eying a summer move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

Despite the Villans position of just above the Premier League relegation zone, the 24-year-old has been outstanding for Dean Smith’s side. In fact, his displays have led to many calling for the midfielder’s inclusion in the England squad. One of his most impressive displays of the season came in a 2-2 draw against United.

It seems that Villa now face a major fight to keep hold of the highly-rated attacking midfielder. Grealish will be an expensive signing for United, with reports from elsewhere in the media that the Red Devils are looking to agree on a fee before the summer.

If Grealish was allowed to leave Villa in the summer, no doubt Manchester United would not be the only club interested in signing him.

Pair set to leave Old Trafford

The Daily Express are reporting that the Red Devil’s are prepared to offload midfield duo Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira in the summer to make room for the arrival of Grealish.

Both players have failed to live up to their supposed potential when they broke into the United first-team squad. The pair were both left out of the United squad for their 3-0 beating of Watford last weekend.

With both producing underwhelming displays this season, they could well be shipped off to pastures new at the end of the season. Lingard’s displays have been particularly disappointing, as he has failed to score or produce a Premier League assist in this season.

Is Jack Grealish heading for Manchester this summer?