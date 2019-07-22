Is Gareth Bale set for a Premier League return?

The future of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is the subject of much speculation after Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane revealed that he expects the 30-year-old to leave the Spanish giants in the near future.

Following the 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Saturday night, which Bale missed, Zidane is quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving,”

“We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team. ”

Bale has won the Champions League on four occasions and La Liga once during his six years with Los Blancos. However, injuries have seen the winger make just 79 appearances in the Spanish top-flight in the last four years.

Where is Bale heading this summer?

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed that his client is close to leaving the club from the Spanish capital this summer. However, he stated that the 30-year-old would only make a move if it suited him, as his family is settled in Madrid.

Many scenarios have been talked about in the media, including a return to Tottenham, which Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out completely. Manchester United have been serial lovers of Bale for seemingly the majority of his career.

Then there are other stories doing the rounds suggesting that the 30-year-old is set for a switch to German giants Bayern Munich. The most credible story seems a big-money move to China, though, with a number of clubs reportedly prepared to pay Bale’s sky-high wages.

Not the player he was at Tottenham

It seems a long time since Bale’s superb spell at Tottenham that saw him earn a then world-record move to Madrid in 2013. During his time in north London, he was truly electric.

In recent seasons, though, frustrating injuries have led to heavy criticism from the unforgiving Madridistas. Bale is obviously not the player he was at Spurs and maybe it would be a mistake to return to the frantic Premier League at this stage of his career.

