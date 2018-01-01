Lawrenson: Huddersfield can cause Liverpool problems

Liverpool face Huddersfield in the Premier League tonight, following defeat by Swansea in the league last week and their defeat by West Brom in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport: “It has not been a good week for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, so at least he gets to see a friendly face in Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who is his best mate.

“After their defeat by Swansea in the league last week, Liverpool were so porous at the back in the FA Cup against West Brom on Saturday and their defending must be a real worry for their manager.

“There have been fingers pointed at their players at the back but, watching the Reds, their midfield offers absolutely no protection whatsoever.

“Whoever plays in the middle, no-one seems to want to do the dirty work – sit in front of the defence and close the gaps to make things difficult for the opposition – and that is becoming a serious problem for Klopp.

“Huddersfield have not won in the Premier League since 16 December, and have taken only three points from six games since then.

“I don’t see the Terriers ending their wait for a victory here, but if Swansea and West Brom can cause Liverpool problems, I think they can too.

“We know Liverpool can beat the top teams under Klopp, but they continue to struggle against the bottom teams – and that situation is not going away.”

Lawrenson expects the game between Huddersfield and Liverpool to end in a 1-1 draw.



