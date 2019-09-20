Leicester can make a big statement against Tottenham

Leicester City are amongst a group also involving Everton and Wolves who were touted as teams that could break into the Premier League’s top-six this season.

Everton have made a high inconsistent start to the campaign, while Wolves have started the new campaign in a woeful fashion.

Leicester have made a stronger start, picking up eight points from a potentially tricky first five top-flight fixtures.

A victory over Spurs would be a signal of intent

This weekend Leicester face a test of their top-six credentials when they host Tottenham at the King Power Stadium. Spurs have become an established team in the top-four of the Premier League in recent seasons.

Tottenham are the team that many clubs outside the out-six aspire to be like. The north London club has achieved their position by shrewd investment and good management at every level.

The result has been a stream of top-four finishes and also last season making it to the Champions League final. Leicester will be looking at Tottenham have achieved and hope to emulate them, although in fairness the Foxes have done what Spurs have yet to do by winning the Premier League title. However, the team from the Midlands have dropped to a more accustomed position in the table since the title success.

Leicester have every chance against Tottenham

In reality, Tottenham have made a similar start to Leicester to the campaign. They are only above the Foxes by virtue of superior goal difference, so there has not been much between the two teams this season so far.

A home win would really create the belief amongst everybody at the club that they could challenge for a place in the top-six or even the top-four this season. At the moment, that goal does not completely unrealistic and after all, we know never to write-off Leicester.

Will Leicester send a signal of intent by beating Tottenham on Saturday?