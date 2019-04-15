Liverpool and City not giving each other an inch in the title race

Here we are after another weekend of Premier League action.

The race for the Premier League title rumbles on and we are no nearer to knowing who will finish the season as English champions.

Both teams just keep winning

The title will likely be decided by who keeps their nerve until the end of the season. Both teams have been imperious of late in their pursuit of winning the title. The reigning champions have won nine straight league games, while Liverpool are in the midst of a five-game winning run in the Premier League.

Whenever a team plays first and wins, the other team responds by recording a victory, so little has changed in the two teams’ situations of late. Liverpool are still two points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team, while the Citizens still has a game in-hand.

A crucial week and a half

The next week and a half of action could well dictate how the rest of the season goes. Manchester City host Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday night before hosting the side from north London in the Premier League on Saturday.

Then comes the game in hand next Wednesday. The game just happens to be a trip to bitter-rivals Manchester United. The clash on paper is City’s hardest of the run in. The title race may be much clearer after the three games are over and done with.

Liverpool also faces a midweek Champions League quarter-final second leg at Porto. However, Jurgen Klopp’s team are already two goals up from the first leg at Anfield.

Nothing to choose between the two teams

At this current point in time, it is difficult to choose between the two teams. Neither team looks like slipping up in the title race. City may have a game in hand, but the fixtures are very much on Liverpool’s side.

There is sure to be some twists and turns until the end of the Premier League campaign. With so little between the teams, it is difficult to predict who will finish the season as champions.

Who has the upper hand in the Premier League title race?