Liverpool boss expects Keita to improve

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Guinean midfielder Naby Keita will continue to improve following an impressive start to the season.

Klopp has admitted that everyone at the club loves the highly-rated midfielder.

“He’s very shy and not very extroverted but on the pitch you don’t see it. He needs to settle a little bit. He’s next to Sadio all the time [in training],” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Everybody loves Naby but I don’t know if he loves us because he doesn’t speak a lot. But football-wise you can see the potential is outstanding but we have to give him time.”

Keita joined Liverpool in a £52.75million deal from German side RB Leipzig this summer.