Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man Utd and Liverpool target to leave Fulham as free agent

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo will exit the club as a free agent at the conclusion of this season, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Despite receiving offers for a contract extension, Tosin has decided to leave, sparking interest from several clubs looking to secure his services without a transfer fee.

Adarabioyo has been crucial for Fulham, drawing attention from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

As Ontheminute.com exclusively revealed earlier this month, the 26-year-old is also wanted by Aston Villa, who are looking to bolster their defense.

Reports have previously also suggesteds that Tottenham have already sent an contract offer to the centre-back, while Italian giants AC Milan are also keeping an eye on the situation.