Newcastle lining up moves for defensive pair

Newcastle United are actively pursuing Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, with both defenders approaching the end of their current contracts.

The Magpies are keen on bolstering their defense without incurring transfer fees, making these out-of-contract players particularly appealing, according to the Telegraph.

While Fulham is still negotiating with Tosin Adarabioyo to extend his stay, Kelly’s familiarity with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, from their time at Bournemouth, adds an intriguing layer to his potential acquisition.

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles sidelined by injuries, Newcastle’s need for defensive reinforcements has become more urgent.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle’s strategy focuses on cost-effective solutions to enhance their squad amid stringent Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle face competition from the likes of West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, who are all keen on Adarabioyo.

Reports in March suggested that Newcastle were close to reaching an agreement for the signing of Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly.