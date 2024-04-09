West Ham join race for Liverpool and Spurs target

West Ham are reportedly gearing up to compete for the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, has attracted interest from top clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, and AC Milan after a standout season.

The Hammers, facing defensive challenges with 56 goals conceded in the league, see Tosin Adarabioyo as a potential fix, according to The Guardian.

With Nayef Aguerd’s future uncertain and Kurt Zouma battling fitness issues, David Moyes is on the lookout for reliable defensive reinforcements, making Adarabioyo a prime target.