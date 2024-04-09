West Ham join race for Liverpool and Spurs target

West Ham United manager David Moyes
West Ham United manager David Moyes. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Ham are reportedly gearing up to compete for the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, has attracted interest from top clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, and AC Milan after a standout season.

The Hammers, facing defensive challenges with 56 goals conceded in the league, see Tosin Adarabioyo as a potential fix, according to The Guardian.

With Nayef Aguerd’s future uncertain and Kurt Zouma battling fitness issues, David Moyes is on the lookout for reliable defensive reinforcements, making Adarabioyo a prime target.

