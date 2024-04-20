Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Newcastle, Man Utd and Liverpool target

Aston Villa have entered the competition to sign Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, who is poised to become a free agent this summer.

With Tosin Adarabioyo’s contract set to expire and extension talks stalling and Ontheminute.com understands that Villa sees an opportunity to bolster their defense with the 26-year-old.

Adarabioyo has been crucial for Fulham, drawing attention from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Aston Villa’s move comes as manager Unai Emery looks to strengthen the squad, targeting key areas for improvement as they prepare for another competitive season.

Reports suggests that Tottenham have already sent an contract offer to the centre-back, while Italian giants AC Milan are also keeping an eye on the situation.