Newcastle and Liverpool target to leave Juventus if Allegri stays

Federico Chiesa’s tenure at Juventus is under threat as tensions with coach Massimiliano Allegri could lead to his exit this summer.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that if Allegri remains at the helm for the 2024-25 season, Federico Chiesa is likely to seek a move away from Turin.

With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Juventus is eager to secure an extension to avoid losing the Italian striker on a free transfer.

However, the relationship between Chiesa and Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly deteriorated, highlighted by a recent substitution dispute during the derby della Mole.

Juventus is considering offering Chiesa a one-year extension as a temporary solution while they navigate their coaching situation.

Reports have previously suggested that Juventus were prepared to listen to offers for Chiesa from Liverpool and Newcastle United, who have been strongly linked with the forward.

Chiesa, who arrived from Fiorentina in 2020, has scored 30 goals in 124 appearances for the Bianconeri.