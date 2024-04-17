Juventus to listen to offers for Liverpool and Newcastle target

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa have openly expressed his dissatisfaction with being frequently substituted by manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Chiesa’s recent outburst, captured on camera following an early substitution during a derby match, highlights his ongoing concerns.

The Italy international has voiced his preference for a more proactive and attacking style of play, contrasting with Allegri’s tactical decisions, according to Tuttosport.

With his contract set to expire in just over a year, Federico Chiesa‘s role at Juventus remains a contentious issue amidst contract renewal talks and potential transfer market moves.

His situation has become emblematic of broader tactical disagreements within the team.

Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport reported earlier this month that Juventus anticipated a significant offer from a Premier League club for Chiesa, with Newcastle United and Liverpool both keen on signing the winger.