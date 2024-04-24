Liverpool open talks with Feyenoord over new manager

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Feyenoord to secure Arne Slot as their next manager.

Sky Sports reports that the Reds are in talks with the Dutch side as they want Arne Slot at Anfield, following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement to step down at season’s end.

The Dutchman, who guided Feyenoord to an Eredivisie title and a KNVB Cup victory, is seen as an ideal candidate due to his proactive and dynamic coaching style.

Known for a high-pressing game and excellent defensive record, Slot fits Liverpool’s tactical ethos.

The compensation that Liverpool would have to pay for Slot is expected to be around £9m.

Slot’s approach of turning defense into attack and his success with limited resources have positioned him as a top contender, amidst previous interests from clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea.

With a contract running until 2026, Slot has expressed ambitions to advance his career, potentially starting at Anfield.