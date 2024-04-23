Liverpool face whopping compensation fee for potential new manager

Liverpool are considering Feyenoord’s Arne Slot as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp, facing an £8.59 million fee to secure the Dutch manager.

Slot, who recently clinched the Dutch Cup with Feyenoord, is seen as a strong contender to take over at Anfield following Klopp’s announced departure this summer.

Despite his significant role in Feyenoord’s recent successes, including a league title in the 2022-23 season, the club has expressed willingness to release him for a €10 million (£8.59million) compensation, reports the Daily Mail.

Growing tensions have been reported with Slot’s agent over continuous attempts to position him for other roles.

Arne Slot‘s likely move could also involve his assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, as part of a broader coaching overhaul at Liverpool.

However, no direct negotiations have taken place yet between Liverpool and Feyenoord or Slot.