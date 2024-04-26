Keane with daring prediction ahead of Tottenham v Arsenal

Roy Keane anticipates a victory for Tottenham in their upcoming Premier League showdown against rivals Arsenal.

As the Gunners strive to clinch the league title, Spurs aim to disrupt their rivals’ ambitions while solidifying their own Champions League aspirations.

The match promises intensity, with Tottenham motivated to challenge Arsenal’s impressive run of not conceding in six consecutive away games.

Keane made his prediction on what many regard as one of the best football podcasts, The Overlap’s Stick to Football Podcast.

“I think Spurs will get a result. I think 1-1- or 2-1 Spurs, I don’t think Arsenal will win. It could be a mad game and Spurs could turn up,” Keane said on the Stick to Football Podcast.

