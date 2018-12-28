Liverpool have the title in their own hands

The last few weeks of action in the Premier League has seen a massive swing in the title race.

Suddenly Liverpool find themselves six points clear of second place Tottenham after Manchester City suffered two straight top-flight defeats to slip to third place.

Not looked like losing in recent months

Many will say that there is still plenty of football to be played and that Liverpool have not won the title yet. However, the thing is that Liverpool do not look like slipping up this season. The Reds have not been close to a league defeat since October when the Merseysiders drew back-to-back games against Chelsea and Manchester City.

There seems to be a more steely determination amongst this squad to finally end that wait for a Premier League title than in previous seasons. The previous two seasons that the Reds have been top of the Premier League at Christmas, they have failed to win the title. However, the current team seems far different to previous editions.

Rivals playing catching up now

When people talk about a six-point lead, it does not seem like much of a gap to bridge. However, for second place Tottenham to catch the Reds, it would mean Mauricio Pochettino’s team continuing to win and Liverpool losing at some point.

The same applies to City, who would have to rediscover their form of last season to have a chance of catching Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool now difficult to stop

In reality, Liverpool will now be hard to stop, as they have the winning momentum and quality to maintain their good form.

The Reds fans will know that they have been in this position in the recent past and failed to make it over the finish line. They will be taking each game as it comes, starting with Saturday’s home game against Arsenal.

If they can maintain their form and their nerve then the Merseyside may well end that long wait for an English league title.

Can anybody stop Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season?