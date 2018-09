Liverpool have joined the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo in the January transfer window.

Marca reports that the Reds have joined Italian giants AC Milan in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

AC Milan have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old for some time and are reportedly favourites to land the winger.

But AC Milan face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Olmo joined Dinamo Zagreb from Barcelona, where he played youth football.