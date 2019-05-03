Liverpool may end the season empty-handed

Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic all-around campaign. The Reds are still competing with reigning champions Manchester City for the title and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, their fantastic season has taken a big turn for the worse in the last few weeks. Reigning champions Manchester City just keep winning their games, while Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday night.

The Reds have lost just once in the league

In most other seasons, Liverpool would have been clear at the top of the Premier League table with their current points total. In fact, whoever finishes second in the table this season will set a record number of points for a runner-up in the Premier League era.

The Reds have hardly slipped up this season, losing just one league game. However, draws have been their achilles heel. They have been superb, though and should be proud of their performances.

No shame in losing out to City and Barcelona

If Liverpool do end up finishing as runners up to City in the table and exit the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona, then there will be no shame in losing out to the pair.

City are one of the best teams in the history of the Premier League. To get close to Pep Guardiola’s team this season has been a big achievement, even if they ultimately fail to finish above the Citizens.

Barcelona have Lionel Messi, who is arguably the greatest footballer to ever grace a football pitch. The Reds took the game to the Catalan giants and who knows what will happen in the second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool have enjoyed an exceptional season

No doubt Liverpool fans will be disappointed if their team finish the campaign empty-handed, especially as the Reds at one point held a seven-point lead over champions City at the top of the table.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s team are moving in the right direction. If the Merseysider’s finish the campaign with no trophies, then surely, they will end their trophy drought in the coming seasons.

Will Liverpool end the season empty-handed?