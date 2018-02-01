Liverpool unveil new home kit for 2018/19

Liverpool and New Balance have also brought back a tipped two-button polo collar that makes the stylish jersey even more wearable for the Reds’ supporters.

Liverpool said: “The kit is launched within the club’s new campaign, This Means More, which brings to life the very essence of what it means to be a Red.

“Following the unprecedented demand of last season’s distinctive kit – the most popular in Reds’ history – LFC and New Balance have chosen to retain the favoured Red Pepper colour and retro styling for the coming season.

“Additionally, the 2018/19 home kit features linear jacquard stripes on the front of the shirt inspired by the landmark architecture of the redeveloped Main Stand.

“LFC and New Balance have reintroduced a collar to the home shirt this year; a tipped two-button polo collar that gives the 18/19 shirt a lifestyle look, making it even more wearable for fans.

“To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough (where 96 Liverpool fans tragically died in 1989), the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames, sits at the nape of the neck.”

Club captain Jordan Henderson said: “Our kit isn’t just something we wear to play, it’s part of who we are as a team.

“We feel immensely proud when pulling on the LFC Home shirt, it means more to us than you could even imagine – after all, Liverpool Football Club is like no other.

“I have no doubt that our fans will love the new kit, and will wear it with pride when supporting us this coming season.”



