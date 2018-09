Manchester United and Real Madrid are the latest teams to join the chase for Ajax star Frenkie de Jong.

De Telegraaf reports that United and Real Madrid have joined Barcelona in the race to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window.

De Jong reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona, but Real Madrid are desperate to bring in the midfielder as a long-term successor to Croatian star Luka Modric.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay £72million for De Jong.