Man Utd ponder move for Liverpool target

The Sun claims United boss Jose Mourinho considers making a £12million bid for the Stoke winger.

Shaqiri has reportedly caught Mourinho’s eye with impressive World Cup performances in Russia.

The 26-year-old is contracted to the Potters until the summer of 2020.

Speaking to Sporx Shaqiri he stated: “I want to stay in the Premier League, and you will find out my new club soon.”

Shaqiri has also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.



