Man Utd ready to splash £44m on Albanian defender

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sign Albanian right-back Elseid Hysaj from Italian side Napoli this summer.

Jose Mourinho

The Sun reports that United are ready to pay Hysaj’s £44million release clause.

The deal could make the 24-year-old the seventh most expensive defender of all time.

Hysaj has been linked with some of the top clubs in Europe, after enjoying a superb campaign with Napoli.

Jose Mourinho will make signing a new right-back on of his top priorities in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho is also expected to let Italy international Matteo Darmian join Juventus.


