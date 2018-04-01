Man Utd ready to splash £44m on Albanian defender

The Sun reports that United are ready to pay Hysaj’s £44million release clause.

The deal could make the 24-year-old the seventh most expensive defender of all time.

Hysaj has been linked with some of the top clubs in Europe, after enjoying a superb campaign with Napoli.

Jose Mourinho will make signing a new right-back on of his top priorities in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho is also expected to let Italy international Matteo Darmian join Juventus.



