Man Utd star refuses to rule out January exit

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona over the summer.

“My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months,” he told Sky Sports Germany.

Pogba has endured a fractious relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho in recent months.

When asked about his relationship with Mourinho, the France international told Sky Sports Germany: “We have a pure coach-player relationship, that’s right.”

He added: “One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything. I cannot say more.”