Manchester United in danger of missing out on the top-four

On Sunday afternoon, Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at arch-rivals and neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League. The result underlined the difference in quality between the two teams. The table-topping Citizens are currently 12 points clear of their city rivals, who are eighth place of the table. More worryingly, the Red Devils are seven points behind Tottenham who occupy fourth-place in the top-flight table. Not a threat to their rivals United boss Jose Mourinho has bemoaned the fact that City has spent so heavily in recent years strengthening their squad. In terms of quality, there was a vast difference on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. City looked comfortable and United very rarely threatened Ederson’s goal, even when the visitors got back into the game when Anthony Martial scored from the penalty spot in the second half. Mourinho’s side should have been a threat to City after their big 2-1 midweek win over Juventus in the Champions League, which raised morale within the club. However, the champions were simply too good for the Red Devils. Mourinho aiming for the top four now United boss Mourinho has all but written off his team’s chances of winning the title this season. In reality, they were never really considered as realistic contenders for the title by many. However, now the Red Devils look to have a massive fight on their hands to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season. Mourinho has stated that finishing in the Champions League is now the Red Devils priority. That fact that United could struggle to even make the top-four this season just shows that the power has well and truly shifted from the red half to the blue half of the city in Manchester. Will Manchester United make the Premier League top-four this season?

On Sunday afternoon, Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at arch-rivals and neighbours Manchester City in the Premier League. The result underlined the difference in quality between the two teams.

The table-topping Citizens are currently 12 points clear of their city rivals, who are eighth place of the table. More worryingly, the Red Devils are seven points behind Tottenham who occupy fourth-place in the top-flight table.

Not a threat to their rivals

United boss Jose Mourinho has bemoaned the fact that City has spent so heavily in recent years strengthening their squad. In terms of quality, there was a vast difference on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

City looked comfortable and United very rarely threatened Ederson’s goal, even when the visitors got back into the game when Anthony Martial scored from the penalty spot in the second half.

Mourinho’s side should have been a threat to City after their big 2-1 midweek win over Juventus in the Champions League, which raised morale within the club. However, the champions were simply too good for the Red Devils.

Mourinho aiming for the top four now

United boss Mourinho has all but written off his team’s chances of winning the title this season. In reality, they were never really considered as realistic contenders for the title by many.

However, now the Red Devils look to have a massive fight on their hands to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season. Mourinho has stated that finishing in the Champions League is now the Red Devils priority.

That fact that United could struggle to even make the top-four this season just shows that the power has well and truly shifted from the red half to the blue half of the city in Manchester.

Will Manchester United make the Premier League top-four this season?