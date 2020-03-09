Manchester United on the up once again under Solskjaer

The reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s as Manchester United boss has been a roller coaster ride so far.

After a good start to his Red Devils reign, United struggled for results.

However, a 2-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester City in the derby on Sunday afternoon moved United a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League.

A key signing in January

The January signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon could prove pivotal in United revival. Fernandes has given the Red Devils a new attacking dimension, as the Portuguese stars influence seems to be growing by the game.

The 25-year-old once again produce an attacking return against City, with a superb floated pass to Anthony Martial for the opening goal was a thing of beauty. The assist means that the January signing has scored or produced an assist in his last five Premier League starts.

Much better in defence

While Fernandes had brought creativity and thrust to the United attack, it is the recent improvement in defence that has been most impressive. The Red Devils are unbeaten in ten matches in all competitions.

United have conceded just two goals in those ten undefeated matches, keeping eight sheets. The summer defensive additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are now showing their worth with the improved defensive displays and results.

Can afford few slip-ups to clinch Champions League football

At this moment in time finishing in fifth-place in the Premier League will be enough for a place in the Champions League for next season. United are currently in pole position to finish in the top-five, two points ahead of Wolves and Sheffield United in sixth and seventh place respectively.

United are moving in the right direction, but they cannot afford many slip-ups for the rest of the season if they are to capitalise on neighbours Manchester City’s European ban.

Will Manchester United clinch the last Champions League spot?