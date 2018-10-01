Manchester United problems bigger than just Mourinho

Manchester United are regarded as one of the biggest clubs in world football by many.

The Red Devils are certainly one of the biggest brands in the game. However, it is a shame that the current team does not reflect the size of the organisation.

Bigger problems than just Mourinho

A 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left the Red Devils tenth place in the Premier League table. The defeat led to calls for the sacking of boss Jose Mourinho.

However, it seems there are much bigger problems than just the Portuguese’s management of the team. The former Chelsea boss is reported to have fallen out with star players Alexis Sanchez and in particularly Paul Pogba, who seems to be agitating for a move elsewhere.

Mourinho seems confident he will not suffer the sack in the near future. However, he is in his third season at Old Trafford, a campaign that has proven troublesome at his former clubs.

Other previously highly rated bosses such as Louis van Gaal and David Moyes have also failed to turn United’s fortunes around. Mourinho was supposed to be the ultimate appointment to turn things around at United. However, it seems things have now gone south for the former Real Madrid boss.

Clubs owners only interested in profits

Mourinho may be part of the problem at United. However, looking at the way the United has failed to invest the same level on players as their rival’s shows that the clubs owners only want to profit from their investment.

They are quite happy with United just achieving a top-four finish, as long as they are lining their pockets. However, if United continues to underperforming the way they have been doing, then the gravy train that is the Champions League revenue may be derailed.

Star players need to step up too

Mourinho is a master of placing the blame of his team’s poor displays at other people’s doors. The officials are his favourite victims. However, the former Chelsea boss needs his players to step up their games.

However, unfortunately, for Mourinho, it seems the dressing room has turned and there may be no way to turn things around in Manchester.

Is Jose Mourinho responsible for Manchester United’s current situation?