Manchester United set to make January double swoop

Manchester United have made their worst start to a campaign in the Premier League era. Doubts have emerged over the quality of the Red Devils squad.

The summer signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James have done little to lift the performances of last season.

Set for a double swoop

According to the Daily Mirror, United are set to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window with a double swoop for Newcastle central midfielder Sean Longstaff and Lyon forward Moussa Dembele

The former fits into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s apparent policy of attempting to build a young British team. Longstaff established himself in the Newcastle first-team towards the end of last season. He caught the eye with his energetic displays in the centre of the park.

United have had problems in midfield this season, with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba either out of favour or out of form.

United hoping to swoop for Dembele

Manchester United are reportedly looking for striking additions in the next few transfer windows after the big-money sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter in the summer. England youngster Marcus Rashford has failed to convince as the team’s focal attack this season.

It seems that Lyon’s Dembele may be the man that United recruit to solving their striking problem. The former France under-21 international made his name by scoring at a prolific rate for Scottish side Celtic.

In 2017, the 23-year-old joined Ligue One Lyon and has continued his prolific form in front of goal. In fact, the striker has scored 20 times in just 37 appearances in the French top-flight. Dembele has started the season in good form, scoring six goals in seven league appearances.

On current form, he would certainly add a cutting edge to the Red Devils attack. He would definitely be an exciting January signing.

Will Manchester United bring in Longstaff and Dembele in January?