Manchester United will not budge on Pogba price tag

Despite the European transfer window’s recent closure, there is still speculation about players moving in the January and summer transfer windows.

Here are some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds in the European media:

United will not budge on Pogba price tag

According to Spanish publication Sport, Manchester United are unwilling to lower their asking price of £179million for French midfield star Paul Pogba.

The midfielder had been constantly linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid during the summer. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly a big fan of his compatriot and will attempt to sign him in January or even next summer.

The Spanish giants have once again splashed out big-money to strengthen their squad, so did not have the cash to sign the midfielder for United’s asking price. However, there has been a suggestion from elsewhere that Los Blancos could tempt United with a potential swap deal involving Germany World Cup winner Toni Kroos.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the former Bayern Munich star in the past. However, whether the deal would interest United remains to be seen, as the Red Devils seem to want to bring in as much cash from the sale of Pogba as they can.

Tottenham linked with January move for Paulo Dybala

According to the Express, Tottenham could be set to renew their interest in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, with the possibility of using wantaway midfielder Christian Eriksen as a makeweight in the deal.

Spurs showed an interest in Dybala in the summer, but couldn’t agree terms with the Bianconeri on a fee. The club from north London has made a mixed start to their campaign.

Eriksen has less than a year left on his deal with Spurs. The Denmark international stated he wanted a new challenge this summer. He is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January. Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing the former Ajax star next summer.

Will Paul Pogba be heading for Madrid in January?