Marcel Brands is the man with the plan at Everton

For years Everton have been muddling along, enjoying occasional scraps with the top-four and top-six while also sailing relatively close to the relegation zone.

The Toffees are traditionally one of English football’s biggest clubs.

Yet, through absolutely calamitous management from the top for the last 30 years, the Merseysider’s have fallen behind many of their former rivals. However, one mans arrival may just be shaking things up at Goodison Park. That man’s name is Marcel Brands.

A competent director of football

When Brands arrived at the club last summer, he came as a man with a big reputation for getting good deals from his days with PSV Eindhoven in his home country. Since his arrival Brands has gone about improving the Toffees team with a quiet assurance.

Unlike predecessor Steve Walsh, who was more of a glorified head scout, the Dutchman seems to have a blueprint for how he sees the club’s future. He sits down with boss Marco Silva and actually looks at what positions need strengthening.

It seems a simple strategy. However, in the recent past, the Toffees scattergun transfer policy had proven disastrous. Recruitment under the likes of Ronald Koeman and even Sam Allardyce has left the Merseysider’s with a mass of deadwood. No doubt Brands will manage to shift some of the unwanted players in the next few days while adding to Silva’s squad in the process too.

Kean signing made possible by Brands

On Sunday, Everton secured the signature of one of Europe’s brightest young strikers in Moise Kean. When his name was first mentioned in connection with the Toffees, many supporters laughed thinking the club could not attract such a promising star.

However, somehow Marcel Brands pulled the deal off and at a good price too. The Dutchman is fast becoming the Toffees best recruit in years. He is helping Everton move in the right direction and the future is bright for the Merseysider’s. If the Toffees are successful in the near future, then Brands will deserve immense credit for the achievement.

Can Marcel Brands help Everton return to their glory days?