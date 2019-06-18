Martinez urges Inter target to leave Man Utd

Roberto Martinez, Manager of Belgium acknowledges the fans prior to the UEFA Nations League A group two match between Belgium and Iceland
Roberto Martinez, Manager of Belgium acknowledges the fans prior to the UEFA Nations League A group two match between Belgium and Iceland at King Baudouin Stadium. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has urged Romelu Lukaku to leave Manchester United this summer to get his career back on track.

The 26-year-old has struggled to show his best form since joining United in a £90million move from Everton in the summer of 2017.

Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku in action
Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku in action during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

“It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United,” Martinez told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club.”

Lukaku has confirmed in an recent interview that he would be interested in a move to Italy, as he has been strongly linked with Serie A outfit Inter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here