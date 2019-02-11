Maurizio Sarri may be out of his depth at Chelsea

On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 6-0 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The defeat means that the Blues have now lost their last three away games in the top-flight, conceding 12 goals and failing to score in the process.

The loss in Manchester also saw the Blues slip further down the table, as Arsenal jumped above them courtesy of scoring more goals this season in the top-flight.

Good football but trophies

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is no doubt a man that produces teams that play attractive football, which fans love to watch. His team at Napoli were one of the most entertaining in Europe to watch.

However, despite playing nice football, the club from Naples failed to win a trophy under the veteran boss. In fact, Sarri has failed to win a major trophy in a managerial career that has spanned a quarter of a century.

Previous Chelsea bosses such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and most recently Antonio Conte had won some serious silverware prior to their spells at Stamford Bridge. However, Sarri had enjoyed something of nomadic managerial career prior to his time in Naples and of course Chelsea.

Players thrown Sarri under the bus

The Chelsea players have a recent history of throwing bosses under the boss when they cannot be bothered playing. When the Blues underperform, always the head coach gets the blame.

The players seem to lack mental strength, which is something no boss can fix, as the same has happened with the last few bosses.

Sarri will not get much time to turn things around

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has not been the most patient with the clubs previous bosses, so the Italian is unlikely to get much time to turn things around at the south west London club.

If the Blues do not make the Champions League this season, it seems highly unlikely that Maurizio Sarri will be boss at the start of next season.

Will Maurizio Sarri turn things around at Chelsea?