Merson: Arsenal, Man Utd and Spurs will have no problems

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has given his predictions of the Premier League games on Sunday.

Merson expects Manchester United to bounce back from their defeat to Totten-ham, when they travel to Burnley this Sunday.

Merson told Sky Sports: “Burnley’s form is all over the place. Manchester United will bounce back, I didn’t think played as badly on Monday night as a 3-0 defeat might suggest. At times they were good but to keep that up from the first 30 minutes was always going to be hard work when you’re not used to doing it.

“It’s not really the game either team want, Burnley will get the ball forward ear-ly and make it hard. It’s a tough game, but I expect Jose Mourinho to get it right. I worry for Burnley, I thought they’d be down there and they haven’t re-ally bought anyone and they’re not going to get some of the results they got last year.”

Watford have had an impressive start to the season, but Merson expects them to get into trouble when they host Tottenham.

He told Sky Sports: “Spurs have to cement what they did on Monday at Old Trafford. You can’t go to Manchester United and win and then drop points, or even lose, at Watford. It’ll be a tough game for Spurs but they normally do well there and have ripped them to shreds in the past.

“Watford have started well, they were my team to go down but they’ve got vir-tually a quarter of the points they need already and we’re three weeks into the season. They’ve got a bit more about them than Huddersfield, who started well and stayed up last season. They’ve got players who can do something in a game, like Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney.”

Merson also expects Arsenal to have few problems when they travel to Cardiff.

Merson’s predictions for the games on Sunday:

Cardiff City v Arsenal 0-3

Burnley v Manchester United 0-3

Watford v Tottenham 0-3