Merson: Rashford will be too much for the Chelsea defence

Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford “will be too much for the Chelsea defence” on Sunday.

United face Chelsea the Premier League, a match that is key in both side’s battle to secure Champions League football for next season..

Merson told Sky Sports: ”I expect United to win, believe it or not. I think [Marcus] Rashford will be too much for the Chelsea defence. I watch Chelsea, if [Eden] Hazard doesn’t turn up it’s difficult, or if teams keep him quiet. You’ve seen teams do it before.

“I don’t think there’s a lot between the teams, [N’Golo] Kante being injured changes things, if he does play then they might have too much energy for United’s midfield but otherwise, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be moving out to the left, Jorginho is never going to get you a goal and [Mateo] Kovacic – I can’t remember when he last had a shot.

“It’s just because of Rashford, no other reason, I think he’ll have too much for David Luiz and [Andreas] Christensen.”

Merson predicts a 2-1 win to United at home against Chelsea on Sunday.