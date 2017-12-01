Merson: The pressure is on Tottenham

The game will be key for Tottenham in their battle against Chelsea to finish in Premier League’s top four and to qualify for the Champions League.

Merson does not expect it to be an easy match for Spurs, but predicts a 2-1 win at home at Wembley against Newcastle.

Merson told Sky Sports: “If you look at Spurs’ fixtures, then if you had to pick two teams to play at home, it would be Newcastle and Leicester. But at the same time, Newcastle do not get the chance to go to Wembley too often, do they? And their fans may make it a bit of a party.

“You would have expected Spurs to get something at West Brom on Saturday, though.

“I think Spurs will win, Newcastle were poor at Watford on Saturday – better second half, but it is easy to play when you are 2-0 down. They have to be careful, though, as they have good fans and if they turn up in their thousands at Wembley, they will want them to put on a show.

“And if they do not, Spurs are the type of team that can embarrass you on their day. The pressure is severely on Tottenham, though, so I think they will win 2-1.”



