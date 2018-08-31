Modric never wanted to leave Real Madrid

Croatia international Luka Modric insists he never considered leaving Real Madrid earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Italian giants Inter Milan after the World Cup.

But the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2017/18 insists he is happy at the Bernabeu.

When asked if he was close to leaving the Spanish side over the summer, he said: “No, I am at the best club in the world, where I want to be. I am very happy to be here and nothing else. I want to continue working and doing things well as I have done in the last six years.”