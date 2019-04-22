New boss bounce has now ended for Manchester United

Manchester United have struggled of late for results and on Sunday afternoon it got even worse for the Red Devils, as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton produced a great display

From the home point of view, the result may not have come as a surprise, as the Toffees have beaten Chelsea and Arsenal, while also drawing with league leaders Liverpool in their previous three league matches at Goodison Park.

However, this was by far the Toffees best performance and result in their stellar home run against the so-called ‘big six’. In reality, Everton were just too good for the Red Devils, who looked more like relegation fodder than a team challenging for a top-four spot in the top-flight.

Players back to underperformance

The defeat on Merseyside was the Red Devils sixth in eight outings in all competitions. During the interim reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United, the Red Devils produced a major improvement in form. The fans claimed that ‘Ole was at the wheel’. It seems the wheels have now fallen off for the Red Devils.

The rise in form of United’s players during Solskjaer’s interim reign as Red Devils boss was incredible considering the poor displays under former boss Jose Mourinho. However, it seems the players putting in effort and playing for their futures has now ended.

A big summer ahead for Solskjaer

The United boss faces a big summer of big decisions. It is hard to find many positives from some of United’s recent performances. A number of players have shown that they are not good enough for the Red Devils.

The Norwegian will now know which players he wants to keep and which will be leaving the club this summer. The former Molde boss has a major job on his hands bringing the glory, glory back to Manchester United.

If Sunday’s display was anything to go by, Solskjaer may be fighting a losing battle to restore United to the top of the English football tree.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turn things around at Manchester United?