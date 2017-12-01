Nicholas predicts home comforts for Bayern against Real Madrid

Nicholas is impressed by Bayern’s recent form and he “got a fancy for them to go on and win this tournament”.

Nicholas predicts a 3-1 win to Bayern and Robert Lewandowski to score the first goal in this one.

He told Sky Sports: “How can you really go against Real Madrid? They’re the first team to win back-to-back titles and always have a chance with Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals.

“However, I just feel Bayern have started to click. I’ve just got a fancy for them to go on and win this tournament, with Jupp Heynkes repeating his feat of completing the treble before walking away.

“The players are just so comfortable in their skins under this man and for some of them, it will be a fond farewell. I see Robert Lewandowski leaving in the summer and time is perhaps up on Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who will all be eager to go out on a high.”



More about...

Comments What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!

Featured Articles