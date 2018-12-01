North London derby a massive test of Arsenal’s unbeaten run

Sunday afternoon sees Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League, as the two teams do battle in the race for the Champions League spots.

Just three points separate the third place visitors from Arsenal in fifth-place. That means beyond local bragging rights there is even more to play for than usual for both teams.

Has there been a shift of power in north London?

There has been talk of the power shifting in north London from the Gunners to Spurs. However, neither side has pulled up any trees in recent years, as Spurs have failed to win trophies, while Arsenal have struggled to make the top-four in the last two seasons.

Tottenham have challenged for the Premier League title in recent years, but the big criticism of Mauricio Pochettino’s team is that they have failed to win silverware.

Arsenal have progressed under Unai Emery

Arsenal have made progress since the summer arrival of Spaniard Unai Emery as the team’s new head coach. The Gunners are well and truly in the race for the Champions League spots this season and are now 18 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The home side have ridden their luck at times in that run. However, they will head into Sunday’s north London derby with confidence high.

Derby will be a massive test of Gunners unbeaten run

Despite confidence being high in the camp, the North London derby will be a massive test of the Gunners unbeaten run. A victory would move Emery’s side level on points with their local rivals.

Arsenal have drawn their last three home games in all competitions, so will need to lift their game if they are to record a potentially crucial win over Spurs. The derby could also be a test of the Gunners improvement under Emery. Only time will tell if the Gunners pass those tests.

Will Tottenham end Arsenal’s long unbeaten run?