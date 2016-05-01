England
Payet refusing to play for West Ham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Dimitri Payet is refusing to play for the club.

But Bilic insists that the Hammers will not sell the France internationa.

Bilic said in his pre-match news conference: “We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us

“We are not going to sell him. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

“He is refusing to play for us. I have a team to manage. He’s probably been tapped up. Until he changes his attitude and shows the commitment the club have shown him, he is out of the team.

“We had a conversation a couple of days ago but this began 10 days or so ago when the window opens.

“I feel angry. We gave him everything. I feel let down, angry, disappointed. I understand the players now are being tapped up. The team gave him everything.”

West Ham reportedly rejected a £19million offer for Payet from Marseille earlier this month.


