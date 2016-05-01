Payet refusing to play for West Ham

But Bilic insists that the Hammers will not sell the France internationa.

Bilic said in his pre-match news conference: “We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us

“We are not going to sell him. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

“He is refusing to play for us. I have a team to manage. He’s probably been tapped up. Until he changes his attitude and shows the commitment the club have shown him, he is out of the team.

“We had a conversation a couple of days ago but this began 10 days or so ago when the window opens.

“I feel angry. We gave him everything. I feel let down, angry, disappointed. I understand the players now are being tapped up. The team gave him everything.”

West Ham reportedly rejected a £19million offer for Payet from Marseille earlier this month.



