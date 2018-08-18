Playing at Wembley will prove to be no trouble for Tottenham

Tottenham moving into their new stadium has been slightly delayed by safety concerns, so Spurs will continue to play their home games at Wembley, including Saturday’s clash with Fulham.

There were initial fears that playing their home games away from White Hart Lane would have a highly negative effect on the team’s home performances. Those initial fears seem to have some credence to them after a defeat against Chelsea and draws against Burnley and Swansea in their first home games of last season.

However, since those poor results, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have looked far more at home in their temporary home. In fact, the side from north London have lost just one of their last 18 games in the top-flight at the national stadium.

A record of seven wins from their last eight home shows just how formidable Pochettino’s side are at Wembley. The fact that the north London side has conceded just twice in their last eight top-flight games on temporary home soil shows the size of the task ahead of Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Despite winning promotion last season, the Cottagers embarked on a massive recruitment drive in the summer, with no less than seven players arriving at the club including Aleksandar Mitrovic and Jean Michael Seri.

The new players will need time to settle and gel as a team, as understandably the Cottagers looked unfamiliar in a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

The visitors could do without a trip to Wembley to face their London rivals this early in the season. Another defeat will not do much for the Cottagers confidence and belief. Slavisa Jokanovic’s team will be hoping to pull off a shock result.

However, nothing in recent history suggests that Spurs will not pull off yet another home win at their temporary home.