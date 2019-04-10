Premier League duo linked with moves to the MLS

The MLS has become a very lucrative league for players from Europe and South America to earn one last payday while playing the beautiful game.

It seems that two current Premier League stars could be set to join former England captain Wayne Rooney in the US this summer.

Carroll linked with MLS move

According to the Times, the MLS could be the summer destination of West Ham striker Andy Carroll, who will be a free agent when his contract expires with the Hammers in a few months’ time.

The former England international has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the Premier League campaign due to an ankle injury. It seems like the striker has now played his last game for the club from the capital, as the Irons have decided not to take up an option of extending his contract by two years.

Carroll has made just 13 appearances in the English top-flight this season while making just three league starts for the Hammers. The 30-year-old has been plagued by injury throughout his career, which has prevented him from fulfilling his potential.

Valencia linked with a reunion with Rooney

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United full-back, Antonio Valencia could be set for a reunion with former teammate Wayne Rooney at DC United.

The veteran Ecuadorian star is set to leave this summer with his contract set to expire in Manchester. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plans to reshape his squad and the out of favour star is not in those plans.

Valencia reportedly has a number of options available to him this summer. Arsenal, West Ham and Inter are all prospective destinations for the veteran star. However, a switch to the MLS may be appealing to Valencia, as it would be a new experience for the former Wigan star.

Will Carroll and Valencia be heading for MLS this summer?