Rashford linked with Milan move, while Blues eying up new additions

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a transfer target for Italian giants AC Milan in the January transfer window. The England international is regarded as one of the brightest young forwards in the European game. However, the 21-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford under boss Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils are unlikely to be open to the move, so the Rossoneri reportedly have a backup option in Liverpool’s Divock Origi. The Belgian striker was out in the cold at Anfield until recently when he came off the substitute’s bench to grab a dramatic derby day winner against Everton. However, the forward’s long-term future on Merseyside looks bleak and he may prove to be a more viable target for the Italian giants than Rashford. Chelsea chasing new additions According to the Guardian, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is looking to strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window. The Blues reported targets are Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj and Barcelona’s out-of-favour central midfielder Denis Suarez. Hysaj has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs with his displays in the past few seasons. Of course, Blues boss Sarri knows the Albanian well from their time together in Naples. If the report is true, then the pair may well be reunited in south west London in the near future. It seems that Hysaj is not the only player interesting Chelsea ahead of the transfer window opening next month. Barcelona’s Suarez is also interesting the Blues, but not Luis, Denis. The midfielder has found regular game time hard to come by in the Catalan capital since his move from Villarreal in 2016. The 24-year-old could prove to be a bargain, as a fee of just £15million is being mooted in the Spanish press. Will Chelsea strengthen their squad in the January transfer window?

