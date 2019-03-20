Red Devils chase French star, as full-back prepares to leave

This summer could be a busy one in the transfer market for Manchester United, with plenty of comings and goings set to take place at Old Trafford according to the media.

Here is just two of the latest transfer stories involving the Red Devils:

Griezmann linked with United move

According to Spanish publication Sport, Manchester United are the favourites to Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann this summer. The French striker is reportedly keen to leave the Spanish club, despite having only signed a new deal with Atletico last summer.

The French international turned down a big money move to Catalan giants Barcelona last summer in favour of staying in the Spanish capital. However, it seems that the forward has changed his mind and now wants to leave his current employers.

Barcelona are no longer interested in signing Griezmann this summer, but the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in signing the forward.

The situation of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to have a big bearing on any deal. If the Norwegian stays, then the deal could very well happen.

Full-back set to leave United this summer

Another story that is doing the rounds at the minute is that United’s experienced full-back Antonio Valencia is set to leave the club this summer when his contract expires at Old Trafford.

The veteran stars agent and father Luis Valencia has confirmed that the Ecuadorian will definitely leave the Red Devils. Valencia was vague on his son’s future, although he did talk about the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and a number of Chinese clubs being interested in signing the full-back.

The 33-year-old has struggled for first-team football, starting just eight games for the Red Devils this season, including making just five starts in the Premier League.

Will Manchester United sign Antoine Griezmann this summer?