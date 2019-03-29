Solskjaer has a big job on his hands at Manchester United

Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent boss on a three-year deal after he impressed as interim boss.

The Norwegian has recorded 14 wins in 19 matches since replacing Jose Mourinho in November on a supposed temporary basis.

The Norwegian must keep the celebrations to a minimum though, as the 46-year-old will know he still has a big job on his hands turning the team’s fortunes around.

Still needs to prove himself

Some will say that Solskjaer has already proven himself in his interim stint as Manchester United boss. However, there are still doubts about whether he can maintain the current atmosphere in the team for the long-term.

Considering much of his managerial experience has been in the lofty heights of his homeland’s top-flight, he still has a lot to learn about managing at the top level of football. It would be nice to think that the team’s current performance is not just a new manager bounce, though.

Knows the values of the club

In recent years Manchester United fans have been worried that their team is losing its identity. When the Red Devils have been at their best in recent decades, they have had highly attacking teams and some pragmatism when needed.

Former boss Jose Mourinho preferred to play a pragmatic style of play, rather than an attacking style, which went down like a lead balloon amongst the United fans.

Solskjaer has restored United to an attacking style of play and has got the best out of their undoubtedly talented front players. This has certainly been a big factor in earning him the job on a full-time basis.

Big summer ahead

While there is still much to play for in the race for the Champions League spots and the Champions League itself this season, many at the club are already looking ahead at what is going to happen at United in the transfer market this summer.

Reportedly, the Red Devils hierarchy are prepared to give the inexperienced boss a big transfer kitty to work with. He will need it too, as despite the team’s recent resurgence the United squad has major weak areas that need strengthening.

Solskjaer comes across as a nice guy and even many neutrals have taken to the Norwegian. It will be fascinating to see if ‘the nice guy’ can be successful in the long-term in one of the biggest jobs in European football.

Can Solskjaer keep up the current positive momentum at Manchester United?