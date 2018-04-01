England
Spurs and Man Utd target flattered by interest

Kieran Tierney insists he is flattered by interest from Premier League clubs, but insists his focus is on Celtic.

Jose Mourinho

Reports have linked the highly-rated left-back with the likes of Bournemouth, Tottenham and Manchester United in recent weeks.

When asked about the rumours, Tierney said: “I don’t react in any other way than giving my all for Celtic everyday in training and in every game I play.

“I’m flattered by the interest from teams – you have to be – it means you’re doing something well, it means you’re doing something right. I’m just enjoying my time here now.”


