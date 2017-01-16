England
Spurs boss rules out move for Real Madrid striker

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that it is unrealistic that the club will make a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants in recent months.

“The reality was that he sent a text to me when I was manager at Espanyol,” Pochettino said.

“He contacted me – it is possible to give so advice and then we kept our relationship, a good relationship.

“He’s a great kid and a very good player but it’s not realistic that situation – thinking Morata [is] for us.”


Being an amiable guy is good for you and Jurgen Klopp is living proof.

Summer 2016 is set to be a very exciting time for football fans, as this is when the long awaited Euro 2016 tournament kicks off.

