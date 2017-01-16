Spurs boss rules out move for Real Madrid striker

Morata has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants in recent months.

“The reality was that he sent a text to me when I was manager at Espanyol,” Pochettino said.

“He contacted me – it is possible to give so advice and then we kept our relationship, a good relationship.

“He’s a great kid and a very good player but it’s not realistic that situation – thinking Morata [is] for us.”



